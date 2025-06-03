India: A Booming Tourist Economy with Heritage and Innovation

India is on track to become a global leader in tourism, combining its rich heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and modern innovations as the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) highlighted. The WTTC forecasts international visitor spending in India will hit Rs 3.2 trillion by 2025.

The Council emphasized the need for sustained government investment and policy support to maintain growth. Julia Simpson, WTTC's president, underscored the sector's significant recovery post-Covid and called 2024 an 'incredible year' for Indian travel and tourism.

Domestic travel spending, now surpassing pre-pandemic levels, along with international tourism, is driving economic growth. However, difficulties with the e-visa and visa-on-arrival processes for key markets could impede progress. Infrastructure improvements are crucial to achieving a higher GDP contribution from this vibrant sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)