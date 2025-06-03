India: A Booming Tourist Economy with Heritage and Innovation
India is poised to become one of the world's leading tourism economies, thanks to its blend of heritage, natural beauty, and modern innovation. Continued investment and policy support are vital for maintaining momentum. International and domestic travel spending are reaching record highs, significantly contributing to India's economy and employment.
- Country:
- India
India is on track to become a global leader in tourism, combining its rich heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and modern innovations as the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) highlighted. The WTTC forecasts international visitor spending in India will hit Rs 3.2 trillion by 2025.
The Council emphasized the need for sustained government investment and policy support to maintain growth. Julia Simpson, WTTC's president, underscored the sector's significant recovery post-Covid and called 2024 an 'incredible year' for Indian travel and tourism.
Domestic travel spending, now surpassing pre-pandemic levels, along with international tourism, is driving economic growth. However, difficulties with the e-visa and visa-on-arrival processes for key markets could impede progress. Infrastructure improvements are crucial to achieving a higher GDP contribution from this vibrant sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- tourism
- economy
- heritage
- innovation
- WTTC
- international
- domestic
- travel
- spending
ALSO READ
Miss World Contestants Explore Telangana's Advanced Safety Innovations
Stranded Scholars: The Visa Crisis Impacting International Students
From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030
Manufacturing Revolution: Make it in the Emirates 2025 Unveils Future Innovations
Congress Lashes Out at Government Over International Delegation Plans