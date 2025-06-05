Trump to Terminate TSA's 'Quiet Skies' Program
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discontinue the TSA's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance program. The announcement might be made soon, as mentioned by a CBS News reporter. Some Republican lawmakers earlier criticized the program after Tulsi Gabbard was added to its watch list.
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to terminate the Transportation Security Administration's 'Quiet Skies' surveillance program, according to a CBS News report on Wednesday.
The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, with an unnamed U.S. official intimating the closure.
Republican lawmakers had criticized the program earlier this year, particularly after U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was included on its watch list.
