Tenneco Appoints Mahender Chhabra as CFO to Bolster Financial Strategy in India

On Monday, Tenneco, a global automotive supplier, announced Mahender Chhabra's appointment as Chief Financial Officer for its Indian operations, effective immediately. Chhabra will report to the company's CEO in India, Arvind Chandra, and collaborate with the leadership team to align with Tenneco's strategic and operational aspirations.

Chhabra, who previously served as CFO of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited, will oversee financial strategy, operations, and compliance across Tenneco's various businesses in India including Clean Air and Monroe Ride Solutions. His extensive financial expertise is expected to strengthen operational excellence and provide value to customers in the region.

With a career spanning over 27 years in major global companies such as HMD Mobile India and Microsoft Corporation, Chhabra's leadership comes at a time when the Indian automotive sector is rapidly evolving. Tenneco aims to match its operations with market trends driven by supply chain diversification, rising export capacity, and technology adoption.