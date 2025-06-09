Left Menu

Tenneco Appoints Mahender Chhabra as CFO to Bolster Financial Strategy in India

Tenneco has announced the appointment of Mahender Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer for its India operations. Chhabra will work closely with the leadership team to support Tenneco's strategic and financial goals. He brings over 27 years of finance leadership experience in the global automotive and technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:13 IST
Tenneco Appoints Mahender Chhabra as CFO to Bolster Financial Strategy in India
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Tenneco, a global automotive supplier, announced Mahender Chhabra's appointment as Chief Financial Officer for its Indian operations, effective immediately. Chhabra will report to the company's CEO in India, Arvind Chandra, and collaborate with the leadership team to align with Tenneco's strategic and operational aspirations.

Chhabra, who previously served as CFO of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited, will oversee financial strategy, operations, and compliance across Tenneco's various businesses in India including Clean Air and Monroe Ride Solutions. His extensive financial expertise is expected to strengthen operational excellence and provide value to customers in the region.

With a career spanning over 27 years in major global companies such as HMD Mobile India and Microsoft Corporation, Chhabra's leadership comes at a time when the Indian automotive sector is rapidly evolving. Tenneco aims to match its operations with market trends driven by supply chain diversification, rising export capacity, and technology adoption.

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025