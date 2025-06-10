Left Menu

L&T Secures Major Grid Infrastructure Contracts in India and Abroad

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an infrastructure giant, has secured grid infrastructure contracts ranging from Rs 5,000-10,000 crore both domestically in India and internationally. These contracts involve power transmission projects in Andhra Pradesh, India, and gas insulated substation projects in the Middle East.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that it has secured significant grid infrastructure contracts valued between Rs 5,000-10,000 crore, both within India and internationally.

Domestic projects include a power transmission line to integrate a renewable energy zone in Andhra Pradesh. This highlights L&T's expanding footprint in India's growing power transmission sector.

Internationally, L&T's Middle East ventures involve executing orders for gas insulated substations, underscoring their global influence. As a USD 30-billion multinational, L&T continues to play a pivotal role in infrastructure development across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

