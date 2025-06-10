L&T Secures Major Grid Infrastructure Contracts in India and Abroad
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an infrastructure giant, has secured grid infrastructure contracts ranging from Rs 5,000-10,000 crore both domestically in India and internationally. These contracts involve power transmission projects in Andhra Pradesh, India, and gas insulated substation projects in the Middle East.
Domestic projects include a power transmission line to integrate a renewable energy zone in Andhra Pradesh. This highlights L&T's expanding footprint in India's growing power transmission sector.
Internationally, L&T's Middle East ventures involve executing orders for gas insulated substations, underscoring their global influence. As a USD 30-billion multinational, L&T continues to play a pivotal role in infrastructure development across the globe.
