L&T Secures Major Grid Infrastructure Contracts in India and Abroad

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Tuesday that it has secured significant grid infrastructure contracts valued between Rs 5,000-10,000 crore, both within India and internationally.

Domestic projects include a power transmission line to integrate a renewable energy zone in Andhra Pradesh. This highlights L&T's expanding footprint in India's growing power transmission sector.

Internationally, L&T's Middle East ventures involve executing orders for gas insulated substations, underscoring their global influence. As a USD 30-billion multinational, L&T continues to play a pivotal role in infrastructure development across the globe.

