Riding the Blue Wave: Kings Infra Ventures Charts New Course in Blue Economy

Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. recently hosted its 'Riding the Blue Wave' event, marking a significant shift toward a technology-driven blue economy. Key announcements included a partnership with Aadhya Sea Foods and plans for a digital transformation. Leadership transitions and a focus on sustainability highlight the company's strategic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:39 IST
Riding the Blue Wave: Kings Infra Ventures Charts New Course in Blue Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi saw Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. hosting its crucial 'Riding the Blue Wave' event on June 16, 2025, showcasing transformative changes aimed at anchoring its role in the blue economy sector.

A significant development was the Business Collaboration Agreement with Aadhya Sea Foods Private Limited, which strengthens Kings Infra's operational capability in Andhra Pradesh, renowned for its rich aquaculture status.

Leaders from various sectors were present, spotlighting a roadmap involving digital overhaul, leadership transitions, and sustainable growth, led by strategic initiatives from Chairman Shaji Baby John.

(With inputs from agencies.)

