Riding the Blue Wave: Kings Infra Ventures Charts New Course in Blue Economy

Kochi saw Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. hosting its crucial 'Riding the Blue Wave' event on June 16, 2025, showcasing transformative changes aimed at anchoring its role in the blue economy sector.

A significant development was the Business Collaboration Agreement with Aadhya Sea Foods Private Limited, which strengthens Kings Infra's operational capability in Andhra Pradesh, renowned for its rich aquaculture status.

Leaders from various sectors were present, spotlighting a roadmap involving digital overhaul, leadership transitions, and sustainable growth, led by strategic initiatives from Chairman Shaji Baby John.

