El Al Resumes Limited Flights Amid Conflict

Israeli airline El Al has announced it will resume flights out of Tel Aviv, as the government begins limited 'rescue' operations amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East and U.S. military actions in Iran.

Since opening requests on Saturday, the airline has received 25,000 applications, showcasing the high demand for these outbound flights.

Despite the demand, El Al stated that government restrictions will limit each flight to just 50 passengers, according to a statement released on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)