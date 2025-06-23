Safe Return: British Nationals Depart from Tel Aviv

The United Kingdom has ensured the safe return of its citizens from Tel Aviv, as a Royal Air Force flight departed from Ben Gurion Airport on Monday. This operation underscores the importance of diplomatic and logistical coordination in times of uncertainty.

Foreign Minister David Lammy confirmed the flight's departure in a statement, emphasizing the significance of safely repatriating British nationals and their dependents to the United Kingdom. This is part of wider efforts to ensure the well-being of citizens abroad.

As the geopolitical climate remains volatile, the United Kingdom's strategic response showcases their commitment to citizen welfare and international collaboration in crisis situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)