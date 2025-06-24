Air India Takes to the Skies Again: Middle East Flights Resume Amidst Tensions

Air India and Air India Express have resumed their operations to the Middle East on Tuesday as regional airspaces reopened following recent tensions. The airlines are now flying to destinations such as Dubai and Muscat, while other routes progressively resume service.

The airspace closures were prompted by heightened tensions, notably after Iran's missile strike on a U.S. airbase in Qatar, leading to flight diversions and cancellations by many carriers, including Indian airlines.

Some flights might still encounter delays or cancellations due to extended routes and increased travel times. Nevertheless, both Air India and Air India Express emphasize their commitment to minimizing disruptions and maintaining schedule reliability as much as possible.

