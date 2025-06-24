U.S. Aids Citizens in Conflict Evacuation Amid Israel-Iran Tensions
The U.S. has facilitated flights to help about 400 citizens leave Israel in light of rising tensions with Iran. Thousands have evacuated through Jordan, Egypt, and Cyprus. The State Department remains involved in coordinating safe departures amid ongoing conflict and recent ceasefire violations.
The United States State Department has been pivotal in organizing evacuation flights for approximately 400 American citizens from Israel, amid escalating tensions involving Iran. The transport efforts began over the weekend, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
Officials have stated that they are aware that many U.S. citizens are still attempting to leave Israel, with some finding alternative routes through Jordan, Egypt, and Cyprus. Concerns remain due to the unpredictability of open airspace in the region.
Despite diplomatic efforts leading to a temporary ceasefire, sporadic violations have occurred. The situation remains dynamic and the government continues to share safety advisories with citizens, with reports of some being detained in Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
