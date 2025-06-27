UK Ends Israel Evacuation Flights Amid Ceasefire

Britain has announced the conclusion of its evacuation flights from Israel for UK nationals, with the final flight scheduled for Sunday. The move comes as demand diminishes, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.

A spokesperson from the UK's Foreign Office stated that multiple flights had been organized to evacuate British nationals and their dependents, giving priority to the most vulnerable individuals. The official noted that the number of commercial travel options was increasing.

The UK government declared that these evacuation flights would cease if demand was insufficient, although the situation will continue to be monitored closely.

