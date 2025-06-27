Left Menu

UK Ends Israel Evacuation Flights Amid Ceasefire

Britain is concluding its evacuation flights for UK citizens from Israel. This decision comes after the sixth and final scheduled flight on Sunday, following decreased demand due to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The UK Foreign Office cites growing commercial travel options.

Britain has announced the conclusion of its evacuation flights from Israel for UK nationals, with the final flight scheduled for Sunday. The move comes as demand diminishes, following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran.

A spokesperson from the UK's Foreign Office stated that multiple flights had been organized to evacuate British nationals and their dependents, giving priority to the most vulnerable individuals. The official noted that the number of commercial travel options was increasing.

The UK government declared that these evacuation flights would cease if demand was insufficient, although the situation will continue to be monitored closely.

