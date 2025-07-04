Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 4

- A two-day strike by air traffic controllers in France began on Thursday, disrupting flights across Europe and causing widespread delays for passengers as summer holiday season begins across the continent. - The British sports super-agent Jonathan Barnett and his former employer Hollywood talent group Creative Artists Agency are being sued in a US court by a woman who says Barnett raped her multiple times over several years.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2025 07:15 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Glovo pauses 'heat bonuses' for Italian food delivery workers after backlash - Full EU-US trade deal 'impossible' before deadline, says Ursula von der Leyen

- French air traffic control strikes cause flight delays across Europe - Sports super-agent Jonathan Barnett accused of rape and assaults in US lawsuit

Overview - Food delivery company Glovo has caused outrage in Italy by offering gig workers bonuses for working in a blistering heatwave, forcing it to "temporarily deactivate" the scheme.

- A final EU-US trade deal is "impossible" before July 9, so the two sides are aiming for a less detailed "agreement in principle", European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday ahead of talks in Washington. - A two-day strike by air traffic controllers in France began on Thursday, disrupting flights across Europe and causing widespread delays for passengers as summer holiday season begins across the continent.

- The British sports super-agent Jonathan Barnett and his former employer Hollywood talent group Creative Artists Agency are being sued in a US court by a woman who says Barnett raped her multiple times over several years. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

