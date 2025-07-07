Celebrating CAs: Naukri's Campaign Shines a Spotlight on India's Chartered Accountants

Naukri marked CA Day with a groundbreaking campaign to honor India's Chartered Accountants, a group rarely recognized despite their crucial roles in finance. The initiative featured a satirical video made with The Fauxy, which humorously imagined a world devoid of Chartered Accountants. This creative effort struck a chord with finance professionals, reaching over 5 million users on social media platforms with a wave of reactions, memes, and shared stories.

The campaign gained further momentum through prominent influencers in the CA community, including CA Sarthak Ahuja, CA Isha Jaiswal, and Finance with Sumit, who shared their insights on the evolving landscape of the profession. Their posts on salary trends and indispensable skills circulated widely, capturing the pride and identity of CAs, generating strong engagement and participation.

Adding a personal touch, Naukri distributed curated hampers to more than 200 registered CAs. The hampers, containing items such as a custom coffee mug and a personalized note, were shared by recipients across social networks. The custom LinkedIn badge #ProudCA also gained traction, further spotlighting the campaign. Sumeet Singh, Infoedge's Group CMO, emphasized that the aim was to provide genuine recognition to CAs through humor, insight, and a dash of surprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)