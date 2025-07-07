Left Menu

Celebrating CAs: Naukri's Campaign Shines a Spotlight on India's Chartered Accountants

Naukri launched a heartwarming campaign on CA Day to honor India's Chartered Accountants, featuring a viral satirical video and personalized gifts. The campaign reached over 10 million people, engaging the finance community and elevating the profile of Chartered Accountants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:59 IST
Celebrating CAs: Naukri's Campaign Shines a Spotlight on India's Chartered Accountants
Naukri Gives CAs Their Moment -- Humour, Hampers, and a Hashtag That is Going Viral!. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naukri marked CA Day with a groundbreaking campaign to honor India's Chartered Accountants, a group rarely recognized despite their crucial roles in finance. The initiative featured a satirical video made with The Fauxy, which humorously imagined a world devoid of Chartered Accountants. This creative effort struck a chord with finance professionals, reaching over 5 million users on social media platforms with a wave of reactions, memes, and shared stories.

The campaign gained further momentum through prominent influencers in the CA community, including CA Sarthak Ahuja, CA Isha Jaiswal, and Finance with Sumit, who shared their insights on the evolving landscape of the profession. Their posts on salary trends and indispensable skills circulated widely, capturing the pride and identity of CAs, generating strong engagement and participation.

Adding a personal touch, Naukri distributed curated hampers to more than 200 registered CAs. The hampers, containing items such as a custom coffee mug and a personalized note, were shared by recipients across social networks. The custom LinkedIn badge #ProudCA also gained traction, further spotlighting the campaign. Sumeet Singh, Infoedge's Group CMO, emphasized that the aim was to provide genuine recognition to CAs through humor, insight, and a dash of surprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025