Storm Chaos Grounds Budapest Airport as Runways Flooded

Budapest Airport halted operations after storms left runways clogged with debris and water flooded a terminal. Safety concerns prompted runway closures, shifting check-in from terminal 2A to 2B. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Budapest Airport temporarily ceased operations on Monday due to a severe storm that left debris scattered across its runways and water seeping into a terminal building, according to a statement by the airport's operator posted on Facebook.

Describing the impact of the thunderstorm, the operator stated that Ferenc Liszt International Airport was severely affected, necessitating the closure of runways for safety reasons. As a result, airport operations were put on hold temporarily. Water infiltration into the roof of terminal 2A's departures hall required an evacuation, with check-in procedures promptly relocated to terminal 2B.

Despite the extensive damage caused by the storm, the airport reported that there were no injuries.

