Kerala Faces Transport Turmoil Amid Nationwide Strike

Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar assures the continuity of KSRTC bus services despite a nationwide strike announced by trade unions. He claims no official strike notice was received, pointing to employees' contentment. However, unions and opposition leaders counter his statements, urging workers' participation.

Kerala Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has assured the public that KSRTC buses will operate without interruption, despite a nationwide strike called by central trade unions.

The minister clarified that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has not received any formal warnings from unions about a strike. He emphasized that employees appear satisfied, as no union directives for agitation have been issued, and historical participation in strikes has been minimal.

Contrarily, trade union representatives contest Kumar's remarks, claiming that they have already submitted a strike notice and that KSRTC employees will join the movement. CPI(M) leader M A Baby supported the unions, criticizing the central government and urging them to consider the workers' demands, as over 25 crore workers plan to protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

