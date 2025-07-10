Starbucks Stumbles Under Niccol's Leadership: Investors Skeptical

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol, renowned for reviving Taco Bell and Chipotle, faces a rocky start in his Starbucks leadership. Investors remain cautious, as shares continue to stagnate while the restaurant sector flourishes.

Despite launching the 'Back to Starbucks' initiative focusing on customer experience, same-store sales keep declining, and Niccol has yet to reveal financial targets.

Critics, including unionized baristas, voice concerns over new policies, while insiders remain hopeful. The pressure mounts for Niccol to prove his strategy can rejuvenate the brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)