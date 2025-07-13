Left Menu

India’s Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Self-Reliance

India could save up to $20 billion by boosting its semiconductor industry, says McKinsey. Government incentives and global tech partnerships are pivotal. As India pushes for fabrication at 14-nanometer nodes, challenges like high costs and supply chain gaps persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:54 IST
India’s Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Self-Reliance
Representative image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to lessen its dependence on imported semiconductor chips, India could potentially save between $10 billion and $20 billion, according to a recent McKinsey report. A combined effort of targeted government support and strategic alliances with global tech behemoths is necessary to foster growth in India's semiconductor sector.

The report stresses that this dual strategy is vital for India to secure its position in the global semiconductor market. "To harness this potential and cut import reliance, India needs a blend of government incentives and partnerships with international technology leaders," it stated.

Currently focused on design, India's semiconductor sector comprises roughly 20% of the worldwide design workforce and hosts R&D hubs for leading firms. Over the past year, several significant projects have been announced, indicating a strategic direction towards OSAT and legacy-node fabrication.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025