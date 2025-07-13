India’s Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Self-Reliance

In a bid to lessen its dependence on imported semiconductor chips, India could potentially save between $10 billion and $20 billion, according to a recent McKinsey report. A combined effort of targeted government support and strategic alliances with global tech behemoths is necessary to foster growth in India's semiconductor sector.

The report stresses that this dual strategy is vital for India to secure its position in the global semiconductor market. "To harness this potential and cut import reliance, India needs a blend of government incentives and partnerships with international technology leaders," it stated.

Currently focused on design, India's semiconductor sector comprises roughly 20% of the worldwide design workforce and hosts R&D hubs for leading firms. Over the past year, several significant projects have been announced, indicating a strategic direction towards OSAT and legacy-node fabrication.