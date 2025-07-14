India's Edible Oil Strategy: Balancing Imports Amidst Rising Crude Shipments
India's vegetable oil imports held steady at 15.49 lakh tonnes in June despite a significant increase in crude oil shipments due to lowered customs duties. The government may release soybean and rapeseed stocks to stabilize prices with the upcoming soybean harvest looming.
The Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) reports that India's vegetable oil imports remained constant in June at 15.49 lakh tonnes compared to last year, while crude edible shipments soared by more than 25% thanks to a reduction in Basic Customs Duty from the government.
Crude palm oil imports rose by 23.55% to 7.88 lakh tonnes, and soybean oil imports surged 30.39% to 3.59 lakh tonnes. In contrast, crude sunflower oil shipments decreased by 53.58%, highlighting the fluctuating dynamics of India's edible oil landscape.
With the kharif soybean harvest approaching, SEA suggests releasing government-held reserves of soybean and rapeseed to tackle rising prices, ensuring market stability and easing logistics for government agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
