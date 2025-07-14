Left Menu

India's Edible Oil Strategy: Balancing Imports Amidst Rising Crude Shipments

India's vegetable oil imports held steady at 15.49 lakh tonnes in June despite a significant increase in crude oil shipments due to lowered customs duties. The government may release soybean and rapeseed stocks to stabilize prices with the upcoming soybean harvest looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:35 IST
India's Edible Oil Strategy: Balancing Imports Amidst Rising Crude Shipments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) reports that India's vegetable oil imports remained constant in June at 15.49 lakh tonnes compared to last year, while crude edible shipments soared by more than 25% thanks to a reduction in Basic Customs Duty from the government.

Crude palm oil imports rose by 23.55% to 7.88 lakh tonnes, and soybean oil imports surged 30.39% to 3.59 lakh tonnes. In contrast, crude sunflower oil shipments decreased by 53.58%, highlighting the fluctuating dynamics of India's edible oil landscape.

With the kharif soybean harvest approaching, SEA suggests releasing government-held reserves of soybean and rapeseed to tackle rising prices, ensuring market stability and easing logistics for government agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025