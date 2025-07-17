Left Menu

Tragic Car Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan

A car accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer district resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The incident took place when a speeding car lost control and overturned. The victims were identified as Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh from Nagaur district's Chausla village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:29 IST
Tragic Car Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic car accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, four individuals lost their lives after a vehicle overturned early Thursday morning. Police confirmed that the speeding car was heading towards Chittorgarh when it lost control in the Mangliyawas Police Station area.

The victims, identified as Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh, hailed from the village of Chausla in Nagaur district. Three of them died instantly, while the fourth succumbed to injuries during medical treatment.

A fifth person, 23-year-old Vimlesh, is in critical condition and is currently receiving care at JLN government hospital in Ajmer. Police have released the bodies to the bereaved families following a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025