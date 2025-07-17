Tragic Car Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajasthan
A car accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer district resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The incident took place when a speeding car lost control and overturned. The victims were identified as Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh from Nagaur district's Chausla village.
In a tragic car accident in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, four individuals lost their lives after a vehicle overturned early Thursday morning. Police confirmed that the speeding car was heading towards Chittorgarh when it lost control in the Mangliyawas Police Station area.
The victims, identified as Suraj, Bajrang, Premchand, and Kamlesh, hailed from the village of Chausla in Nagaur district. Three of them died instantly, while the fourth succumbed to injuries during medical treatment.
A fifth person, 23-year-old Vimlesh, is in critical condition and is currently receiving care at JLN government hospital in Ajmer. Police have released the bodies to the bereaved families following a postmortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
