Swastika Castal Limited Launches IPO to Bolster Expansion

Swastika Castal Limited, a leader in aluminum casting, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on July 21, 2025. This strategic move aims to raise ₹14.07 Crores to fuel capital expenditure, working capital, and infrastructure expansion. The company is poised to capitalize on burgeoning opportunities in the aluminum casting industry.

With the IPO hitting the SME Platform of BSE Limited, Swastika Castal aims to strengthen its market position by upgrading manufacturing capabilities. The allocation comprises 21,64,000 Equity Shares, with a price set at ₹65 per share. The proceeds will be used for plant acquisition, machinery setup, and other corporate strategies to buttress its global foothold.

As Swastika Castal steps into the capital market, it carries a robust legacy of precision engineering supporting sectors like automotive, railways, and power transmission. Guided by a commitment to quality and innovation, its IPO marks a significant stride in maintaining its competitive edge globally. Horizon Management Private Limited is leading the issue, with Accurate Securities & Registry Private Limited handling registration duties.

