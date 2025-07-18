NABARD: A Pillar of Rural Transformation at 44
NABARD celebrated its 44th foundation day by focusing on rural development through entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial inclusion. With insights from Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister and NABARD executives, the bank emphasized addressing rural credit challenges and fostering sustainable practices. Notable initiatives include supporting FPOs and launching publications to aid planning and financing.
On its 44th foundation day, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) reaffirmed its strategic commitment to inclusive rural development through a focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, and financial inclusion. The event underscored NABARD's critical role in driving sustainable rural transformation.
Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Jharkhand's Minister for Agriculture, highlighted NABARD's significant contributions to the state's rural development. She called for enhanced collaboration between the bank and the state government to improve execution and impact of rural projects, while addressing credit access bottlenecks.
NABARD's chief general manager for Jharkhand, Gautam Singh, outlined the institution's evolving role in strengthening rural infrastructure and supporting farmer producer organisations. He emphasized the importance of technology-driven solutions and climate-resilient practices for sustainable progress. Two publications were launched to aid rural economic planning and financing.
