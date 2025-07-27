Repono's IPO: Catalyzing Growth and Expansion in India's Oil and Petrochemical Warehousing Sector

Repono, a prominent warehousing and liquid terminal solutions provider, announced the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 91 to Rs 96 per share. Scheduled to launch for subscription on Monday, the IPO aims to raise approximately Rs 26.6 crore and will culminate on July 30.

The company has outlined plans to allocate IPO proceeds towards purchasing advanced equipment such as forklifts and hand pallet trolleys, setting up sophisticated warehouse racking systems, and developing cutting-edge warehouse management software. The initiative also aims to fortify working capital needs and cater to general corporate purposes.

Speaking on the IPO's strategic significance, Managing Director Dibyendu Deepak emphasized its potential to propel growth, enhance operational effectiveness, and cement Repono's presence in significant markets. With advanced infrastructure investments on the horizon, Repono appears poised to strengthen its technology infrastructure and capitalize on new strategic ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)