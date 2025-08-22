Left Menu

Rajasthan's Road to Progress: Emerging as a Leading Hub

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that the state is rapidly becoming a leader in tourism, mining, and renewable energy. At the AI Innovation Summit 2025, he highlighted initiatives like the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit' for investment and infrastructure, aiming for job creation and AI integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday addressed the AI Innovation Summit 2025, emphasizing the state's transformation into a hub for tourism, mining, and renewable energy sectors. He detailed how his government is driving growth through infrastructure projects and the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit,' which has attracted MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore.

Sharma also announced a commitment to provide daytime electricity to farmers by 2027, alongside plans to create substantial employment in both government and private sectors over the next five years. He recognized chartered accountants as pivotal to the economic landscape, notably as Rajasthan produces the most CAs nationally.

Highlighting technological advancements, Sharma proclaimed AI as a revolutionary force, aligning with national missions. Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reiterated the state's progress towards good governance through AI and technology under Sharma's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

