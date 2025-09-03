Left Menu

Tiruppur's Textile Turmoil: DMK Challenges Centre Over US Tariffs

The ruling DMK questions the BJP-led Centre on protecting Tamil Nadu's industries from US tariffs, which threaten Tiruppur's textile industry, risking 5 lakh jobs. With exports hard-hit, the DMK demands a special fund package and urgent measures to support affected workers and industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:08 IST
Tiruppur's Textile Turmoil: DMK Challenges Centre Over US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The American tariffs on textiles have cast a shadow over Tamil Nadu's economic landscape, particularly affecting regions like Tiruppur. The ruling DMK has openly challenged the BJP-led Centre to protect industries in this crucial belt, as these tariffs threaten to leave thousands jobless.

Murasoli, DMK's official publication, highlighted that Tamil Nadu's western belt heavily relies on exports to the US, with significant contributions from areas like Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The outlet emphasized the pressing need for interventions, stating that the western region is pivotal for the BJP's electoral strategies, demanding that the party supports the industry.

Amid calls for emergency measures, Tiruppur's industries, grappling with production halts, seek relief. The state government, having rolled out limited local support, urges the Centre for broader intervention. With Chief Minister Stalin emphasizing the unique vulnerabilities faced by Tamil Nadu due to substantial US exports, there's a critical call for immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, Santosh, tells brother Rama Rao they are not well-wishers.

Suspended BRS leader Kavitha sharpens attack against cousins Harish Rao, San...

 India
2
Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

Micro Wellness Partners with UP Yoddhas to Energize Pro Kabaddi League

 Global
3
CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, alleges suspended BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad.

CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, ...

 India
4
Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

Russia's Crucial Role in Helping China Surpass US in Nuclear Capacity

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025