Tiruppur's Textile Turmoil: DMK Challenges Centre Over US Tariffs
The ruling DMK questions the BJP-led Centre on protecting Tamil Nadu's industries from US tariffs, which threaten Tiruppur's textile industry, risking 5 lakh jobs. With exports hard-hit, the DMK demands a special fund package and urgent measures to support affected workers and industries.
The American tariffs on textiles have cast a shadow over Tamil Nadu's economic landscape, particularly affecting regions like Tiruppur. The ruling DMK has openly challenged the BJP-led Centre to protect industries in this crucial belt, as these tariffs threaten to leave thousands jobless.
Murasoli, DMK's official publication, highlighted that Tamil Nadu's western belt heavily relies on exports to the US, with significant contributions from areas like Coimbatore and Tiruppur. The outlet emphasized the pressing need for interventions, stating that the western region is pivotal for the BJP's electoral strategies, demanding that the party supports the industry.
Amid calls for emergency measures, Tiruppur's industries, grappling with production halts, seek relief. The state government, having rolled out limited local support, urges the Centre for broader intervention. With Chief Minister Stalin emphasizing the unique vulnerabilities faced by Tamil Nadu due to substantial US exports, there's a critical call for immediate action.
