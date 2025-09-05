Massive Immigration Raid Shocks Hyundai's Georgia Plant

A significant immigration raid at Hyundai's sprawling manufacturing site in Georgia resulted in the detention of 475 individuals, primarily from South Korea, a Homeland Security official confirmed. The operation focused on accusations of unlawful employment practices.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Steven Schrank highlighted the operation's historic scale, emphasizing the focus on jobs for Georgians and Americans. The investigation had been in progress for months, with actionable leads from the community.

Hyundai's plant is a key economic project, and while operations are ongoing, authorities and companies, including LG Energy Solution, are collaborating to gather relevant details and ensure worker safety.

