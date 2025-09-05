Left Menu

Massive Immigration Raid Shocks Hyundai's Georgia Plant

A large-scale immigration raid at Hyundai's Georgia site led to the detention of 475 people, mainly South Koreans. This operation focused on unlawful employment practices at the electric vehicle and battery plant. Authorities and companies are collaborating to assess the situation while ensuring the safety and rights of workers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Savannah | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A significant immigration raid at Hyundai's sprawling manufacturing site in Georgia resulted in the detention of 475 individuals, primarily from South Korea, a Homeland Security official confirmed. The operation focused on accusations of unlawful employment practices.

Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Steven Schrank highlighted the operation's historic scale, emphasizing the focus on jobs for Georgians and Americans. The investigation had been in progress for months, with actionable leads from the community.

Hyundai's plant is a key economic project, and while operations are ongoing, authorities and companies, including LG Energy Solution, are collaborating to gather relevant details and ensure worker safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

