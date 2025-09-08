Audi Slashes Prices in India, Boosting Luxury Car Accessibility
Audi has announced significant price reductions on its vehicles in India due to the GST rate cut on automobiles. Discounts range from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh. Prices of various models, including the Q3 and Q8 SUVs, have been lowered to enhance customer accessibility.
German luxury car manufacturer Audi has announced a substantial price reduction on its range of vehicles in India. The move comes as a result of the GST rate cut on automobiles, benefiting consumers with savings ranging from Rs 2.6 lakh to over Rs 7.8 lakh, depending on the model.
Audi India, in its statement, highlighted that the price cuts have been implemented across its vehicle lineup following the adoption of GST 2.0. The entry SUV Q3's price now starts at Rs 43.07 lakh, reduced from Rs 46.14 lakh, while the high-end SUV Q8 sees a price drop, starting at Rs 1.1 crore, down from Rs 1.18 crore.
This strategic pricing initiative aims to make Audi's luxury cars and SUVs more accessible to customers, potentially boosting demand as the festive season approaches. The company expects this move to enhance its market presence in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
