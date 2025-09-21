Left Menu

Opportunities Abound: Indian Businesses Eye South Africa's Mining Landscape

Indian businesses are poised to capitalize on South Africa's eased mining regulations and infrastructure privatization. Nitin Agrawal, Group Chairman of Oza Holdings, highlighted the opportunities for growth and partnerships, with Indian companies potentially supplying railway and mining equipment. Local mineral beneficiation efforts also present lucrative avenues for Indian investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government's recent initiative to relax mining regulations and push for infrastructure privatization is creating potential opportunities for Indian businesses. Nitin Agrawal, Group Chairman of Oza Holdings, underscored these possibilities, emphasizing how Indian companies are uniquely positioned to supply needed capital machinery and skills.

Addressing a group of 36 business leaders from the NPO Young Indians, part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Agrawal noted that South Africa's established mineral reserves, combined with infrastructure improvements, offer significant prospecting opportunities. He pointed out that the recent privatisation programme has boosted confidence in the sector.

Furthermore, the emphasis on local mineral beneficiation is opening doors for value-added product development, making it an opportune time for Indian investors. Consul General Mahesh Kumar welcomed Indian firms to collaborate and share solutions that benefit both regions, fostering growth and cooperation within this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

