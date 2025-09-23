Left Menu

Allcargo Gati Ltd Expands Warehousing to Meet Festive Demand Surge

Allcargo Gati Ltd has expanded its warehousing space and workforce to meet the expected rise in shipments during the festive season. The company anticipates a 20-40% growth in demand, fueled by e-commerce and GST revisions. It has added significant warehousing capacity across major cities.

Allcargo Gati Ltd, a key player in express distribution and supply chain management, announced a major expansion of its warehousing capabilities by 2.77 square feet and a 30 percent increase in manpower to tackle the anticipated rise in shipments during the festive season.

Expecting a demand growth of 20-40 percent, driven by e-commerce and quick-commerce surges, Allcargo Gati is strategically increasing its capacity. Recent GST revisions are enhancing cost efficiency for express logistics, providing more competitive pricing and expedited deliveries for customers.

With plans to add more warehouse space in Chennai and Kolkata, the company has already expanded facilities in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai. Additionally, over 9,000 employees, many with specialized e-commerce roles, are being trained extensively to ensure peak operational efficiency during this busy period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

