Navigating Uncertainty: The Global Workforce Dilemma

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the necessity of a global workforce to meet today's demanding demographics. Amid changing trade landscapes and technological advances, he stresses creating an efficient global workforce model located across distributed workplaces, addressing challenges of national demographics and international economic demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:20 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the urgent requirement for a global workforce in response to changing world demographics and demands. Speaking at an event organized by the Observer Research Foundation during the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar outlined the challenges of meeting workforce needs solely through national demographics.

His remarks come at a time when global trade faces obstacles such as President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies and additional fees impacting Indian professionals on H-1B visas. Jaishankar called for a new, efficient model to accommodate a global workforce distributed across various locations.

Jaishankar also addressed global economic uncertainties, noting a trend towards unpredictability. He advocated for building national capacities to foster resilience and highlighted India's Digital Public Infrastructure as a model for transposable digital solutions. As the world grapples with policy shifts and market volatility, he stressed the importance of adaptability in building robust international partnerships and supply chains.

