Navigating Uncertainty: The Global Workforce Dilemma

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the urgent requirement for a global workforce in response to changing world demographics and demands. Speaking at an event organized by the Observer Research Foundation during the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar outlined the challenges of meeting workforce needs solely through national demographics.

His remarks come at a time when global trade faces obstacles such as President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies and additional fees impacting Indian professionals on H-1B visas. Jaishankar called for a new, efficient model to accommodate a global workforce distributed across various locations.

Jaishankar also addressed global economic uncertainties, noting a trend towards unpredictability. He advocated for building national capacities to foster resilience and highlighted India's Digital Public Infrastructure as a model for transposable digital solutions. As the world grapples with policy shifts and market volatility, he stressed the importance of adaptability in building robust international partnerships and supply chains.

