Examining Bio-Toilet Installation in Train Brake Vans

The Railway Board is evaluating the feasibility of installing bio-toilets in the brake vans of trains. Zones are instructed to provide details about available watering and cleaning facilities. A decision hangs on addressing these logistical issues to ensure proper maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:52 IST
The Railway Board has initiated steps to consider equipping trains' brake vans with bio-toilets, aiming to enhance sanitation standards. All railway zones have been instructed to submit detailed reports on the availability of essential watering and cleaning support at designated stations.

In a communication sent out by the Board, it indicates that the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) has already prepared the necessary blueprints for these bio-toilets. However, a major concern raised is the absence of watering facilities in goods yards, which traditionally results in waterless urinals being used in brake vans.

The Board has highlighted that if bio-toilets are to be installed, zones must address challenges like water tank refilling and regular cleaning at selected locations. The letter stresses the urgency for zones to evaluate available resources and submit their findings for further deliberation.

