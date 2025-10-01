Bharat Nirmaan Conclave 2025: Celebrating MSME Excellence at Taj Palace

In New Delhi, the HT Media Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025 underscored the critical role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economic landscape. Hosted at the Taj Palace, this grand event spotlighted the invaluable contributions of MSMEs in fostering innovation and inclusive development across the country.

The evening commenced with Shri Sanjay Seth, Hon. Minister of State for Defence, gracing the stage as the Chief Guest. Notable actors such as Nikita Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Anup Soni added a touch of glamour, honoring India's entrepreneurial spirit. Through panel discussions, experts dissected vital topics, from growth capital strategies to the transformative impact of GST 2.0.

Recognitions spanned diverse sectors, with remarkable entrepreneurs celebrated for their innovative contributions. The conclave also highlighted women-led enterprises, marking significant strides in social service, technology, and design. This event, a collaboration between NewsReach, Fever FM, and partners, reaffirmed its dedication to championing the backbone of India's economic progress—its MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)