Left Menu

Bharat Nirmaan Conclave 2025: Celebrating MSME Excellence at Taj Palace

The HT Media Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025 highlighted the pivotal contributions of India's MSMEs at New Delhi's Taj Palace. The event featured discussions on funding, innovation, and taxation, alongside awards for outstanding entrepreneurs. It emphasized the importance of MSMEs as drivers of economic growth and inclusive development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:33 IST
Bharat Nirmaan Conclave 2025: Celebrating MSME Excellence at Taj Palace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the HT Media Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025 underscored the critical role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economic landscape. Hosted at the Taj Palace, this grand event spotlighted the invaluable contributions of MSMEs in fostering innovation and inclusive development across the country.

The evening commenced with Shri Sanjay Seth, Hon. Minister of State for Defence, gracing the stage as the Chief Guest. Notable actors such as Nikita Dutta, Adil Hussain, and Anup Soni added a touch of glamour, honoring India's entrepreneurial spirit. Through panel discussions, experts dissected vital topics, from growth capital strategies to the transformative impact of GST 2.0.

Recognitions spanned diverse sectors, with remarkable entrepreneurs celebrated for their innovative contributions. The conclave also highlighted women-led enterprises, marking significant strides in social service, technology, and design. This event, a collaboration between NewsReach, Fever FM, and partners, reaffirmed its dedication to championing the backbone of India's economic progress—its MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Child Marriage Sparks Legal Intervention in Anepalya

Child Marriage Sparks Legal Intervention in Anepalya

 India
2
Union Hopes and Political Hurdles: Whole Foods Workers Face Labor Standstill

Union Hopes and Political Hurdles: Whole Foods Workers Face Labor Standstill

 Global
3
Union Cabinet Boosts Government Employees' Allowances by 3%

Union Cabinet Boosts Government Employees' Allowances by 3%

 India
4
Enceladus: New Organic Discoveries Fuel the Search for Life

Enceladus: New Organic Discoveries Fuel the Search for Life

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025