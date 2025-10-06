Tragic Accident: Tourist from Mumbai Killed in Shimla Collision

A 44-year-old tourist from Mumbai tragically lost her life, while her brother was seriously injured in a collision with an oil tanker in Shimla district, authorities reported on Monday.

The victim, Rachna Sonali, was riding with her 42-year-old brother, Chirag Kenima, when their motorcycle attempted to overtake and subsequently crashed into the tanker near a petrol pump on National Highway 5.

The siblings were part of a tourist convoy, comprising six motorcycles and two cars, traveling from Shimla to Kalpa in Kinnaur. Kenima, injured in the accident, was promptly taken to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Rampur for treatment, as police continue their investigation.

