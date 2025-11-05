Left Menu

Tide Shifts in India's Seafood Export Strategy Amid Rising US Tariffs

India's seafood exports face a decline in the US market due to high tariffs, pushing the industry to explore Asian markets. Industry leaders urge innovation and diversification for survival. Technological advancements and value addition are seen as crucial for regaining competitiveness in global seafood trade.

India's seafood export sector is undergoing a critical transformation as exports to its largest market, the United States, plummeted by nearly six percent over the April-September 2025 period. This decline is attributed to the imposition of tariffs that have reached 58.26 percent, challenging the industry's competitiveness.

Addressing this issue at MECOS 4, industry experts, including Dr. Ram Mohan of the Marine Products Export Development Authority, highlighted a significant shift towards Asian markets like China, Vietnam, and Thailand. There's a pressing need for diversification and innovation to bridge the revenue shortfall.

Experts recommend embracing technological innovation and value addition in the sector. This includes producing value-added products such as breaded squid rings and ready-to-eat seafood fillets, along with enhancing the startup ecosystem within fisheries. FTAs and exclusive aquaculture zones are also seen as pathways to rejuvenate the industry.

