Left Menu

FPIs resume selling after a brief pause in Oct; withdraw Rs 12,569 cr in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:31 IST
FPIs resume selling after a brief pause in Oct; withdraw Rs 12,569 cr in Nov
  • Country:
  • India

After a brief pause in October, foreign portfolio investors have resumed selling, pulling out a net Rs 12,569 crore from Indian equities so far in November amid weak global cues and risk-off sentiment.

This follows a net inflow of Rs 14,610 crore in October, which had come after consecutive months of outflows -- Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,990 crore in August, and Rs 17,700 crore in July, according to data from depositories.

The renewed selling trend, which has continued on every trading day of November so far, has contributed to India's underperformance compared with other major markets this year, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He noted that a key feature of FPI activity in 2025 has been the divergence in flows, with hedge funds selling in India while buying in markets perceived as beneficiaries of the AI-driven rally, such as the US, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

''India is currently being viewed as an AI-underperformer, and that perception is shaping FPI strategy,'' he explained.

However, Vijayakumar added that AI-linked valuations are now stretched, and the risk of a potential bubble in global tech stocks could limit sustained selling in India.

''If this realisation strengthens and India's earnings growth continues to improve, FPIs may gradually turn buyers again,'' he said.

Echoing a similar view, Vaqarjaved Khan, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One, said FPIs sold Indian equities worth Rs 12,569 crore in the first week of November amid a global sell-off in technology stocks across Asia and other major markets.

India Inc's Q2 FY26 results have been marginally better than expected, especially in the midcap segment, but global headwinds may keep foreign investors cautious toward riskier assets in the near term.

''Flows could turn positive in select sectors and stocks as the earnings season progresses,'' Khan said.

So far in 2025, FPIs have withdrawn over Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, in the debt market, FPIs withdrew Rs 1,758 crore under the general limit while investing Rs 1,416 crore through the voluntary retention route during the period under review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
I am under threat, my enemies may even get me killed, claims Tej Pratap Yadav

I am under threat, my enemies may even get me killed, claims Tej Pratap Yada...

 India
2
NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

 India
3
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
4
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025