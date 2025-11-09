Left Menu

Kerala tourist buses suspend services to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Luxury Bus Owners Association on Sunday announced that they will suspend all interstate services from Kerala to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In a statement, the Luxury Bus Owners Association, Kerala State Committee said that interstate tourist bus services from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will be suspended from 6 pm, Monday. Association State President AJ Rijas said the decision was taken after neighbouring states began levying heavy fines, imposing unlawful state-level taxes, and seizing All India Tourist Permit (AITP) buses belonging to Kerala operators.

General Secretary Maneesh Sasidharan said that despite having valid AITPs issued under the Central Government's Motor Vehicles Act, tourist vehicles from Kerala are being stopped, fined, and detained in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. "For over a year, Tamil Nadu authorities have been collecting tax arbitrarily from Kerala-registered vehicles, causing repeated harassment to operators and passengers. During this period, the Kerala government had taken a very sympathetic and supportive approach, refraining from retaliatory measures in the hope of a cooperative resolution," the association said.

Many are now afraid to operate interstate services due to the threat of financial loss and vehicle seizure, they said.

The association clarified that this service suspension is not a voluntary protest, but a compelled action taken for the safety of vehicles, drivers, and passengers.

The association has requested the Kerala Transport Minister and the Transport Commissioner to intervene immediately with the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to put an end to these unlawful practices and to ensure uniform implementation of the AITP framework across all southern states.

The association has also written a letter to Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar to address the issue.

"With timely intervention from the Kerala government and the central authorities, the issue can be resolved amicably and normal interstate tourist operations can resume soon," the association added.

