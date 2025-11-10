Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown is causing chaos for American travelers as airports nationwide brace for even more severe disruptions. Thousands of flights were canceled over the weekend in accordance with an FAA directive to minimize air traffic due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, many of whom have stopped working after not receiving paychecks for nearly a month.

As the Senate made initial steps to address the shutdown on Sunday, the effect on airlines remains profound. Delays have considerably heightened, with key airports like Newark, Orlando, Chicago, and Detroit experiencing long departures. With controllers missing due to financial constraints, airlines struggle to manage flight schedules, risking further cancellations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has indicated that further reductions in flight operations may be necessary, potentially reaching a 20% cut. Meanwhile, calls for urgent resolution continue as experts warn of a potentially severe impact on travel during the vital upcoming holiday season, stating that air travel could dwindle to a mere trickle.

