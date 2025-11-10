Euro Yields Steady Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Eurozone bond yields remained largely unchanged on Monday as optimism about resolving the U.S. government shutdown led investors to embrace riskier assets. The U.S. Senate's progress towards reopening federal operations, potentially affecting Federal Reserve rate decisions, has bolstered market sentiment.

German 10-year Bund yields, serving as the euro area's benchmark, rose marginally amid reassuring economic signals. Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields saw a moderate increase, reflecting the lighter market concerns about economic impacts.

The European Central Bank's Vice President Luis de Guindos noted a steadfast rate policy, barring significant economic shifts, amid reduced volatility due to stabilized trade relations. Italian bonds saw narrowing yield differentials with German Bunds, reflecting improved investor confidence in European debt markets.

