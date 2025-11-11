Left Menu

Chhattisgarh on the Brink of Industrial Renaissance Amid Naxalism Decline

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, has expressed optimism that Naxalism may end before the 2026 deadline, paving the way for increased industrial investments. With MoUs amounting to Rs 33,000 crore signed by Gujarat-based firms, the state's mineral-rich potential is poised for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:42 IST
Chhattisgarh on the Brink of Industrial Renaissance Amid Naxalism Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh announced a promising outlook on Tuesday regarding the potential eradication of Naxalism in the state before the March 2026 deadline set by the central government. He encouraged Gujarat industrialists to invest fearlessly in Chhattisgarh's burgeoning landscape.

At the 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' event, Sai highlighted how Naxalism had previously hindered the state's industrial progression despite its vast mineral wealth. Eight companies from Gujarat sealed MoUs with Chhattisgarh, promising Rs 33,000 crore investment, signaling a significant economic boost.

Sai emphasized that Chhattisgarh has shifted due to strategic interventions by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With many Naxalites neutralized and a robust rehabilitation policy, Chhattisgarh shows substantial forward momentum, attracting critical investments from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rohingya Tragedy: A Perilous Escape at Sea

Rohingya Tragedy: A Perilous Escape at Sea

 Global
2
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
3
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
4
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025