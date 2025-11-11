Chhattisgarh on the Brink of Industrial Renaissance Amid Naxalism Decline

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh announced a promising outlook on Tuesday regarding the potential eradication of Naxalism in the state before the March 2026 deadline set by the central government. He encouraged Gujarat industrialists to invest fearlessly in Chhattisgarh's burgeoning landscape.

At the 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' event, Sai highlighted how Naxalism had previously hindered the state's industrial progression despite its vast mineral wealth. Eight companies from Gujarat sealed MoUs with Chhattisgarh, promising Rs 33,000 crore investment, signaling a significant economic boost.

Sai emphasized that Chhattisgarh has shifted due to strategic interventions by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With many Naxalites neutralized and a robust rehabilitation policy, Chhattisgarh shows substantial forward momentum, attracting critical investments from across the nation.

