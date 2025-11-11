Left Menu

Thanksgiving Travel Shift: Rise of Ground Transportation Amid Air Chaos

Americans are choosing buses and trains for Thanksgiving travel as air travel disruptions persist. With a 12% increase in ground transportation bookings, travelers shift plans due to flight cancellations and delays. Rising bus and train prices add to the challenge, prompting early ticket purchases.

Amid persistent air travel disruptions, Americans are increasingly turning to buses and trains for their Thanksgiving travel plans. This shift comes in the wake of the worst airline service issues since the onset of the government shutdown, prompting many to reconsider or cancel their holiday trips.

According to travel search engine Wanderu, Thanksgiving bus and train bookings have surged by 12% year over year, particularly with strong demand for bus travel. Specific dates have seen a 20% to 30% spike in bookings, mainly for travel to suburbs like St. Louis, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Last weekend saw massive flight cancellations and delays, further driving this trend.

Travel costs are also rising. Bus and train fares have increased by 11% and 10%, respectively, over the past two weeks, with early October bookings sparing some from these hikes. Amtrak forecasts record-breaking Thanksgiving travel with expanded Northeast service, as travelers continue to seek alternatives to disrupted air travel.

