Alkem Laboratories Reports Strong Q2 Financial Growth

Alkem Laboratories saw an 11% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 779 crore in the September quarter. Revenue also increased to Rs 4,001 crore. The company's growth was driven by strong performance in India, the US, and international markets as reported in their regulatory filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Alkem Laboratories has announced an 11% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 779 crore during the September quarter. This marks a significant increase from the Rs 702 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The pharmaceutical company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 4,001 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, compared to Rs 3,415 crore in the corresponding period last year. According to a regulatory filing, Alkem attributed this growth to robust performances in India, the US, and other key international markets.

Despite the positive financial results, Alkem Laboratories' share prices saw a slight decline of 0.87%, closing at Rs 5,715 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

