India Eyes Global Markets with New Trade Pacts
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced ongoing negotiations for free trade agreements with countries such as the US, EU, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, and Chile. India aims to lower trade barriers to boost global goods and services flow, supplementing existing agreements with the UAE and Australia.
Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, revealed that India is actively negotiating free trade agreements with major global economies, including the US, European Union, and others. This marks a strategic move to enhance India's global trade footprint.
Goyal emphasized the importance of lowering trade barriers to facilitate the free flow of goods, services, and capital. India has successfully implemented trade agreements with nations like the UAE and Australia, further solidifying its trading partnerships.
During the CII Partnership Summit 2025, the Minister highlighted initiatives to ease business procedures by removing thousands of compliances and outdated laws. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, supported this vision by offering land for a state-of-the-art convention center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
This resounding mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with a new resolve for Bihar: PM Modi on X.
Zydus Lifesciences Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Cancer Treatment
Hawkish US Policymakers Shake European Stock Markets
Dynamic Trade Ties: US-South Korea Agreement Signals Strategic Growth
South Korea and US Discuss Taiwan Stability