Emergency Landing of IAF Helicopter in Mirganj

An Indian Air Force Advanced Light Helicopter made an emergency landing in Mirganj after a technical fault during training. The pilot executed a safe landing with no injuries or ground damage. Investigations are ongoing to identify the issue while the area remains secured.

Updated: 17-11-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was forced to make an emergency landing in Mirganj on Monday due to a technical snag encountered during a routine training exercise. Officials confirmed the safe and precautionary landing, emphasizing that all personnel were unharmed, and no damage was reported on the ground.

Defence Public Relations Officer Shantanu Pratap stated that the pilot adeptly managed the emergency, ensuring all onboard were safe. The helicopter's descent in an open field attracted local villagers, prompting police and IAF teams to promptly secure the area and prevent unauthorized access.

In the aftermath of the incident, another helicopter transported all personnel back to the airbase, leaving the malfunctioning ALH for a thorough technical inspection. Experts are currently examining the helicopter to uncover the root cause, with police maintaining a perimeter around the site to ensure ongoing safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

