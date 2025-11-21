Left Menu

We are pleased to be the first airport in India to achieve ACIs Level 3 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, a reflection of our commitment to building a truly inclusive experience.Advancing from Level 1 to Level 3 in less than a year speaks to the passion and dedication of our teams, who have made inclusion a part of our culture, not just our compliance.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:20 IST
Bengaluru airport becomes India's first to achieve ACI Level 3 accreditation
  • Country:
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) on Friday announced that it has become the first airport in India to be awarded Level 3 in the Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation programme by Airports Council International, marking another milestone for the airport.

The BLR Airport is operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

This recognition reflects BIAL's steadfast commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and delivering an equitable travel experience for every passenger, it said.

''Accessibility and inclusion are integral to BIAL's long-term vision of creating a barrier free, dignified, and empathetic travel experience for all. Guided by its Customer First philosophy, BLR Airport has steadily advanced from Level 1 (December 2024) to Level 3 (November 2025), within less than a year, demonstrating leadership and accountability in driving inclusive transformation,'' BIAL said in a statement.

Key achievements under this level 3 include: enhanced digital accessibility, collaborative partnerships, training and awareness expansion and universal design integration, it said.

Hari Marar, BIAL's Managing Director and CEO, stated, ''At BLR Airport, accessibility is adopted as a mindset that defines how we design, operate, and engage. We are pleased to be the first airport in India to achieve ACI's Level 3 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, a reflection of our commitment to building a truly inclusive experience.

''Advancing from Level 1 to Level 3 in less than a year speaks to the passion and dedication of our teams, who have made inclusion a part of our culture, not just our compliance. Our goal is simple yet profound -- to ensure every passenger, regardless of ability, can navigate our airport seamlessly.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

