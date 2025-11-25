India: Rising Power in Global Shipbuilding

At a recent seminar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a compelling case for global defence companies to invest in India's burgeoning shipbuilding industry. He spoke at the Samudra Utkarsh event, organized by the Department of Defence Production, where he outlined India's extensive shipbuilding capabilities and its potential to become a global maritime leader.

Singh emphasized India's integrated shipbuilding ecosystem, capable of taking a project from concept design to full operational capability. He highlighted that the collaboration between public and private shipyards has led to significant advancements in the sector, supported by a robust network of MSMEs. These developments, he noted, showcase India's technological maturity and innovative spirit.

India's flagship projects, such as the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Kalvari-class submarines, exemplify the country's naval strength and expanding design capabilities. Singh encouraged international partners to collaborate with India in developing next-generation maritime technologies to ensure sustainable growth and a secure future in the maritime sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)