Left Menu

Tech Titans Unveil Major AI Investments in India Following Talks with PM Modi

Key IT leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing significant AI investments to bolster India's technological landscape. Microsoft's $17.5 billion AI investment marks the largest in Asia, while Intel strengthens its semiconductor presence with Tata. Cognizant commits to advancing AI capabilities and education across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:23 IST
Tech Titans Unveil Major AI Investments in India Following Talks with PM Modi
Cognizant, Microsoft and Intel CEOs meet PM Modi. (Photo: X/satyanadella/LipBuTan1/Cognizant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of strategic meetings, the heads of major IT firms engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss enhancing artificial intelligence adoption in India. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Cognizant's Ravi Kumar, and Intel's Lip-Bu Tan were among those presenting ambitious initiatives aimed at accelerating AI integration into the nation's technological fabric.

Microsoft has pledged a groundbreaking $17.5 billion investment, described by Nadella as the largest in Asia, to develop infrastructure and skills for an AI-driven future in India. This vigorous investment underscores the tech giant's commitment to preparing India for the next wave of innovation.

Intel Corporation, bolstering its semiconductor operations, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Group. The deal aims to manufacture and package Intel-designed products in Tata's upcoming facilities. This collaboration is a critical step towards positioning India as a global semiconductor hub, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Cognizant conveyed its dedication to the Indian market by focusing on AI adoption and skill development. Its leadership affirmed ongoing support for India's growth, with plans to expand operations in emerging cities, thereby fostering equitable growth and nurturing local talent.

These developments reflect the tremendous potential seen by tech titans in India's AI landscape, marking the beginning of a transformative era in technology and innovation for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025