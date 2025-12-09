Tech Titans Unveil Major AI Investments in India Following Talks with PM Modi

In a series of strategic meetings, the heads of major IT firms engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss enhancing artificial intelligence adoption in India. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Cognizant's Ravi Kumar, and Intel's Lip-Bu Tan were among those presenting ambitious initiatives aimed at accelerating AI integration into the nation's technological fabric.

Microsoft has pledged a groundbreaking $17.5 billion investment, described by Nadella as the largest in Asia, to develop infrastructure and skills for an AI-driven future in India. This vigorous investment underscores the tech giant's commitment to preparing India for the next wave of innovation.

Intel Corporation, bolstering its semiconductor operations, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tata Group. The deal aims to manufacture and package Intel-designed products in Tata's upcoming facilities. This collaboration is a critical step towards positioning India as a global semiconductor hub, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Cognizant conveyed its dedication to the Indian market by focusing on AI adoption and skill development. Its leadership affirmed ongoing support for India's growth, with plans to expand operations in emerging cities, thereby fostering equitable growth and nurturing local talent.

These developments reflect the tremendous potential seen by tech titans in India's AI landscape, marking the beginning of a transformative era in technology and innovation for the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)