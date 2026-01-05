Leela Expands Luxury Empire with New Subsidiary in India
Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts has created a wholly owned subsidiary, Leela Imperial Suites Private Ltd, to enhance its brand of luxury hotels. Registered in Delhi, the subsidiary focuses on operating and developing luxury accommodations under 'The Leela' brand, although business operations are yet to begin.
Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts announced on Monday the establishment of a new wholly owned subsidiary aimed at enhancing its prestigious brand. The entity, named Leela Imperial Suites Private Ltd, will focus on owning, managing, and developing luxury hotels and resorts under 'The Leela' brand.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has granted the Certificate of Incorporation to Leela Imperial Suites Private Ltd on January 5, confirming its official registration in India. The company is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Despite the formal registration, business operations have yet to commence.
Leela Hotels and Resorts, in a regulatory filing, disclosed that it owns 100 percent of the share capital of the new subsidiary, along with its nominee shareholders, indicating full control over this new venture. The strategic move aims to bolster Leela's commitment to luxury hospitality in the Indian market.
