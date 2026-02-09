India's Strategic Vision: NITI Aayog's Reports and AI Dialogues

On Monday, February 9, Delhi will be the focus of significant economic and technological discussions. NITI Aayog is set to unveil critical reports on Viksit Bharat and Net Zero at 3 PM. These insights aim to chart the country's strategic path toward a developed nation and address climate goals.

Earlier in the day, at 10 AM, the India AI Sovereignty Dialogues will kick off, delving into the implications and strategies for India's autonomy in artificial intelligence. This dialogue is crucial for understanding the future landscape of AI governance and its national impacts.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the schedule remains undisturbed with no major events noted, redirecting attention towards the transformative sessions happening in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)