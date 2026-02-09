Left Menu

India's Strategic Vision: NITI Aayog's Reports and AI Dialogues

The business schedule for February 9 includes key events in Delhi, with the release of NITI Aayog reports on Viksit Bharat and Net Zero, and the India AI Sovereignty Dialogues. No major events are scheduled in Mumbai for the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 09:24 IST
On Monday, February 9, Delhi will be the focus of significant economic and technological discussions. NITI Aayog is set to unveil critical reports on Viksit Bharat and Net Zero at 3 PM. These insights aim to chart the country's strategic path toward a developed nation and address climate goals.

Earlier in the day, at 10 AM, the India AI Sovereignty Dialogues will kick off, delving into the implications and strategies for India's autonomy in artificial intelligence. This dialogue is crucial for understanding the future landscape of AI governance and its national impacts.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the schedule remains undisturbed with no major events noted, redirecting attention towards the transformative sessions happening in the capital.

