Embassy Developments Reports Robust Q3 Growth With New Launch Success

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) exhibited exceptional growth in the third quarter of FY26, with pre-sales surging by 240% to approximately INR 1,392 crore compared to the last quarter. The company achieved major milestones with the launch of new residential and commercial projects in Bengaluru.

The quarter saw the debut of Embassy Greenshore and Embassy Eden in North Bengaluru, alongside the commercial project Embassy East Business Park Phase I. These ventures collectively exhibit phenomenal growth, with Embassy Greenshore already realizing pre-sales of INR 804 crore.

Commenting on the successes, Aditya Virwani, Managing Director of EDL, emphasized the company's forward momentum fueled by strong pre-sales and regulatory achievements. EDL's focus remains on solidifying its market presence in key regions like Mumbai and Bengaluru, as it maintains a robust balance sheet and strategic project pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)