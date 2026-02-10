Left Menu

Embassy Developments Reports Robust Q3 Growth With New Launch Success

Embassy Developments Limited reported a strong third quarter for FY26, highlighted by a 240% increase in pre-sales and strategic new project launches. The company achieved significant milestones, including regulatory approvals and financial stability, while launching residential and commercial projects in Bengaluru and Mumbai, positioning itself for continued growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:39 IST
Embassy Developments Reports Robust Q3 Growth With New Launch Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) exhibited exceptional growth in the third quarter of FY26, with pre-sales surging by 240% to approximately INR 1,392 crore compared to the last quarter. The company achieved major milestones with the launch of new residential and commercial projects in Bengaluru.

The quarter saw the debut of Embassy Greenshore and Embassy Eden in North Bengaluru, alongside the commercial project Embassy East Business Park Phase I. These ventures collectively exhibit phenomenal growth, with Embassy Greenshore already realizing pre-sales of INR 804 crore.

Commenting on the successes, Aditya Virwani, Managing Director of EDL, emphasized the company's forward momentum fueled by strong pre-sales and regulatory achievements. EDL's focus remains on solidifying its market presence in key regions like Mumbai and Bengaluru, as it maintains a robust balance sheet and strategic project pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility

SILA's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring SMS Integrated Facility

 India
2
Possible Aviation Strike Threatens Kenyan Air Travel

Possible Aviation Strike Threatens Kenyan Air Travel

 Global
3
Push for Internet Safety Education Gains Momentum Among Parents and Educators

Push for Internet Safety Education Gains Momentum Among Parents and Educator...

 India
4
Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026