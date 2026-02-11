Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Aims for USD 3.4 Trillion Economy by 2047

The Andhra Pradesh government is focused on developing a USD 3.4 trillion economy by 2047, with plans including infrastructure upgrades, welfare schemes, and per capita income targets. Governor Abdul Nazeer emphasized the state's strong growth in agriculture, industry, and services, and highlighted various government initiatives in a recent Assembly address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh Aims for USD 3.4 Trillion Economy by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is setting its sights on becoming a USD 3.4 trillion economy by 2047, according to Governor Abdul Nazeer's address in the Assembly. He outlined the government's economic vision, known as the Swarna Andhra Vision, which charts a path for sustained high growth.

The state has seen notable growth with its GSDP reaching Rs 17.6 lakh crore in FY26, up from Rs 15.9 lakh crore the previous year. Sectors like agriculture, industry, and services have fueled this growth, alongside the government's commitment to initiatives such as the 'Thalliki Vandanam' and 'Sthree Shakti' schemes.

Key infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives, and an improved economic environment anchor Andhra Pradesh's strategic plan. The completion of the Polavaram Project and preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu are among the government's priorities, while the potential statutory status for Amaravati as the state's capital marks another significant legislative step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

 India
2
Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

 India
3
FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

 Global
4
Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026