Andhra Pradesh Aims for USD 3.4 Trillion Economy by 2047

Andhra Pradesh is setting its sights on becoming a USD 3.4 trillion economy by 2047, according to Governor Abdul Nazeer's address in the Assembly. He outlined the government's economic vision, known as the Swarna Andhra Vision, which charts a path for sustained high growth.

The state has seen notable growth with its GSDP reaching Rs 17.6 lakh crore in FY26, up from Rs 15.9 lakh crore the previous year. Sectors like agriculture, industry, and services have fueled this growth, alongside the government's commitment to initiatives such as the 'Thalliki Vandanam' and 'Sthree Shakti' schemes.

Key infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives, and an improved economic environment anchor Andhra Pradesh's strategic plan. The completion of the Polavaram Project and preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu are among the government's priorities, while the potential statutory status for Amaravati as the state's capital marks another significant legislative step.

(With inputs from agencies.)