Amazon Commits USD 48 Billion to Fuel India's Digital Ecosystem
Amazon announces an unprecedented USD 48 billion investment in India, highlighting the nation's growing digital economy. This commitment, announced after PM Modi's meeting with CEO Andy Jassy, aims to boost cloud computing and AI sectors, creating millions of jobs and enhancing e-commerce exports by 2030.
In a groundbreaking move, Amazon has pledged to invest USD 48 billion in India between 2026 and 2030, reinforcing the nation's burgeoning digital economy. The announcement came following a strategic dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Modi lauded the investment, stating it demonstrated a global surge of interest in India's market potential. 'This will create new opportunities for our youth,' he declared in a social media post, responding to Jassy's affirmation of the company's financial commitment.
This significant investment will direct over USD 21 billion towards cloud computing and AI, notably increasing Amazon Web Services' data center capacities in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The decision to boost spending from USD 35 billion to USD 48 billion signals Amazon's aim to meet the rising demands of India's digital landscape.
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