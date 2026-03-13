Left Menu

Arunachal Minister Urges Calm Amid LPG Supply Worries

Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu assured citizens of normal LPG and petroleum product supplies, warning against panic buying. The government monitors distribution to prevent artificial shortages. A 25-day waiting period for LPG bookings is set, with penalties for hoarding. Citizens are urged to bypass unverified social media rumors.

  • India

Arunachal Pradesh minister Gabriel Denang Wangsu emphasized that LPG and petroleum product supplies remain stable, urging residents not to engage in panic buying, which could result in artificial shortages.

After consulting with senior officials, Wangsu reassured the public that the government's proactive measures include vigilant monitoring of distribution across districts to ensure consistent availability. Citizens were cautioned against spreading unverified rumors on social media.

In response to consumer concerns, a 25-day waiting period for LPG bookings has been introduced as a precautionary step. The minister warned of penalties for hoarding and black marketing, invoking the Essential Commodities Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

